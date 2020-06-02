Blackout Tuesday movement on social media protests death of George Floyd

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – People and business turned to social media on Tuesday to participate in a movement to protest the death of George Floyd and others at the hands of police.
Many Facebook users changed their profile pictures to a plain black rectangle to participate in the movement, called Black Tuesday.
Music industry leaders declared the day “Blackout Tuesday” as protests continue over the killings of George Floyd and others at the hands of police.
The images of black on social media are accompanied with the hashtag “the show must be paused”.
The point is to pause from business as usual to focus on the message of the movement.
“This black out is a way to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community,” music mogul Quincy Jones posted on his Instagram page. “As gatekeepers of the culture, it’s their responsibility to not only come together to celebrate the wins, but also hold each other up during a loss.”
Jones also posted that he had a hard time knowing what to say because he has been dealing with racism his entire life.
Some major record labels are joined the cause, with Columbia Records posting that “perhaps with the music off we can truly listen”. The Chicago Bears also canceled meetings on Tuesday to support the movement.
