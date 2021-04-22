Blanchet House gives back while cutting down on food waste

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Blanchet House feeds thousands, while keeping their commitment to sustainability in all areas of their work.
The non-profit provided a half a million meals in downtown Portland in 2020 and is taking it a step further by making good use of their food waste.
They take that food that isn’t used and send it to Blanchet Farm in Carlton for their therapeutic animals to eat. Last year their pigs and goats are more than 60 tons of food scraps, keeping it out of landfills.
Blanchet Farm offers men battling alcohol and drug addictions a supportive environment to work on their recovery and a chance for them to connect with nature including therapeutic animals.
About 20 men are staying on the farm and contributing to the zero food waste effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.