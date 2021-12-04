Blanchet House to hire peer support and mental health teams for local social services agencies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Blanchet House in Old Town serves breakfast, lunch and dinner to those in need every day. Recently, executive director Scott Kerman said they've noticed increasing mental health issues among the homeless community.
"What we're seeing is almost every day the need to call for an ambulance or some other outside assistance to help somebody who's really having an episode and hard to reach and serve," he said.
Kerman said that's one of the reasons he drafted a proposal to create shared peer support and mental health services that can be utilized by Blanchet House and other local agencies.
"These would be teams of individuals who would go from agency to agency in the Old Town and extended downtown district providing sidewalk intervention, referral services, de-escalation services," Kerman said.
The city and Multnomah County recently approved $1.25 million from their budget to fund his proposal.
"These are individuals who have lived experience with houselessness and addiction and they go through a training and certification program. They're amazing at working with our community because they have that lived experience," Kerman said of the future team.
He said teams like these are going to be especially necessary when they eventually reopen their dining room. It was first closed in March 2020 because of COVID-19 but the obstacle now is the mental health crisis in Old Town. He said he hopes to start hiring peer support workers in January.
"They're disassociated from the reality that's right there in front of them, or they're having hallucinations, or they're suffering from some kind of catatonia. It makes it difficult for them to receive these services and it can be disruptive to others as well," Kerman said. "So having peer support and other specialists on site when we're serving can help us connect with people. That helps orient them to what's going on."
Blanchet House is also accepting donations for the winter months so these community members can survive the colder weather. Kerman said they're accepting donations at their location on Northwest Glisan Street between 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
"Clothing that's suitable for living on the street in the winter, clothing that's in good condition. Large and extra-large and extra-extra large sizes are preferred because the people we serve, even if they're petite, they layer," he said. "So small and medium sizes don't always work even for women. We're collecting hand warmers, foot warmers, blankets, tarps."