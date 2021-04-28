PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The move back to the “Extreme Risk” category in Oregon is a tough blow to many, especially those in the restaurant industry, but a local non-profit that provides meals and housing programs wants to make sure no food goes to waste.
Portland’s Blanchet House says it will take food from any restaurant that is having to throw it away due to closing.
The Blanchet House provided 500,000 meals in downtown Portland last year and 85-90% of food used at the Blanchet House is donated.
The non-profit also collects their own food waste and sends it to Blanchet Farm in Carlton for their therapeutic animals to eat. Last year, their pigs and goats ate more than 60 tons of food scraps, keeping it out of landfills.
(1) comment
There is no shortage of space in our landfills and again, where do they put their animal waste?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.