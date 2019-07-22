GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A man escaped a mobile home fire without injury Monday afternoon, according to the Gresham Fire Department.
Fire crews responded to the 20100 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard around 1 p.m.
One person, a man, was inside and had managed to escape on his own, according to fire officials.
The man was not transported to the hospital but was treated for minor smoke inhalation.
According to firefighters, the blaze caused significant damage to the mobile home, but it’s not considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters don’t think it is suspicious.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
