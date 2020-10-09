PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers have a message for fans: Vote.
The team gave out “Rip City Votes Kits” to encourage people to register and to vote in the November election.
The Trail Blazers partnered with Multnomah County to hand out the kits to fans who attended a drive-up event at the Moda Center on Friday.
The kits include a yard sign, sticker and button featuring the Blazers team colors and logo, along with voter information.
“It’s important to our players, owner and staff to use the Trail Blazers brand to remind people to get out and vote,” said Chris McGowan, president and CEO of the Blazers and the Rose Quarter.
Fans had to RSVP for Friday’s event and picked up their kits in a safe and socially distanced manner, according to the team.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Even though it seems pointless even voting in Oregon since I am voting straight Republican this year after being a Democrat my entire life. I will vote regardless. The day will come again when sanity returns to the once great state of Oregon.
