PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers will have a new patch on their jerseys starting this season.
The team announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Performance Health. The company’s Biofreeze brand logo will be added to game jerseys and other equipment.
It’s the first jersey patch partnership for the Blazers. The team unveiled the patch using a pair of ice blocks containing jerseys in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Wednesday.
“The jersey patch is part of a comprehensive partnership program designed to strengthen the team’s performance on the court and positively impact the Portland community,” according to a statement from the team.
Biofreeze is an external pain relief product and is widely used in athletic training rooms.
The Biofreeze logo will be prominently visible on practice gear and on media interview backdrops when training camp opens for the Blazers on Sept. 25. The Biofreeze patch will appear on the front left side of game jerseys.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.