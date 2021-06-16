PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Jordan Kent would no longer serve as television play-by-play broadcaster for the team.
Kent started with the Blazers in 2016 as television studio host alongside Michael Holton. He filled in as play-by-play broadcaster for Kevin Calabro during the NBA restart in Orlando in 2020 after Calabro announced he was stepping down from the role to focus on family.
Kent was named play-by-play broadcaster for the 2020-21 season.
"We’re extremely thankful for the hard work, dedication and passion Jordan has put into his roles with the Trail Blazers," said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. "He brought a wealth of basketball knowledge and experience to the organization and we wish him nothing but the best as he continues in his career."
The Blazers have not yet named a replacement.
