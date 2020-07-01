PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Calabro is stepping down after fours years with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The team announced Wednesday that Calabro made the decision to focus on his family.
“This was a very difficult decision to make and I want to thank the Allen family and Chris McGowan for their support and understanding,” said Calabro. “I’ll always be grateful to the Rip City fans for welcoming me into the family.”
Calabro joined the Blazers in the 2016-17 season alongside with analyst Lamar Hurd and sideline reporter Brooke Olzendam.
“Kevin brought years of experience and professionalism to the Trail Blazers broadcast team with a one-of-a-kind voice that is unmistakable,” said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “We appreciate Kevin sharing his energy and talents with Rip City and wish him the best in his next chapter.”
Calabro was named Oregon’s top sports broadcaster in 2018 to go with multiple such honors in the state of Washington during his 21-year tenure as the voice of the Seattle SuperSonics.
Calabro began his affiliation with the NBA in 1979 as a radio pregame host and part-time public announcer for his hometown Indiana Pacers. He got his first shot as a play-by-play man doing hockey for the Indianapolis Checkers.
His first NBA stint was with the Kansas City Kings at the age of 25.
Calabro and his wife, Sue, have been married for 38 years and live in Seattle with their four children and daughter-in-law nearby.
Trail Blazers Television Studio Host Jordan Kent will be filling the role of play-by-play broadcaster for the remainder of the 2019-20 season set to tip off on July 31 in Orlando.
