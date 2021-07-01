PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers will have a new patch on their jerseys starting next season.
The team announced Thursday a multi-year jersey patch partnership with StormX, a Crypto Cashback provider and Chrome extension which aims to make earning crypto easy and accessible for anyone. The partnership will begin in the 2021-22 season and include placement of the StormX logo on game and practice jerseys.
The cryptocurrency company is the Blazers first International Rights Partner, which will grant StormX rights to distribute and conduct team-identified marketing and activities internationally, according to the team.
StormX is also minority-owned, making it one of the few minority-owned jersey patch partnerships in the NBA.
"We are extremely excited to have our team wear such a groundbreaking, revolutionary company on the front of our jerseys," said Chris McGowan, President & CEO, Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. "StormX is a fresh, energetic company with Pacific Northwest roots that can educate and motivate Rip City around cryptocurrency and earning Crypto Cashback. I look forward to taking these next steps together as partners."
StormX was founded in Seattle by Calvin Hsieh and Portland-grown Blazers fan Simon Yu.
"We’re honored to be the first crypto company to form a jersey sponsorship with not only a team of such high caliber, but also with a league of the same stature," said Simon Yu, CEO and Co-Founder of StormX. "Like the Trail Blazers namesake, we see ourselves as trail blazers in the drive for the mass adoption of crypto, by helping everyday people earn crypto while they shop."
The team says it will be launching their first non-fungible token (NFT) in mid-July to commemorate the partnership. The Blazers and StormX will also partner on a community-based initiative. More information about the community program and NFT will be released soon, according to the team.
To learn more about StormX, visit stormx.io.
