Blazers back to the grind on Super Sunday while saying their goodbyes to Nik Stauskas

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Winners of eight home games in a row, Terry Stotts gave his Blazers a rare mid-season breather with a full three days off in the comforts of their own homes.
Portland's all-stars were back to work in Tualatin on Super Sunday as the trade winds also swept through Rip City.
It's Super Sunday in Rip City where one of the newest Blazers is a former Blazer. Nik Stauskas saying goodbye, reportedly swapped along with Wade Baldwin and two future second round draft picks to Cleveland for forward Rodney Hood.
The Super Sunday scene in Tualatin as Nik Staukas said his @trailblazers goodbyes #RipCity @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/opUkWF2a8a— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) February 3, 2019
It’s the harsh realities of the basketball business.
“That doesn't take away from the fact that it is kind of emotional,” said Blazers point guard Damian Lillard. “When you talk about being around somebody every day and y’all on the same side and y’all have the same intentions every night going into a game, y’all together. Maybe before they came here, you had an opinion about them as a player and now that you are teammates things change and makes it emotional.”
Hood is a 37-percent career three-point-shooter in his fifth season and should join the 32-and-20 Blazers as they hit the floor for five more contests ahead of the All-Star break in Buzz City.
“I love him as a player and I respect him. When he was a few years younger and he was kind of breaking the rotation he always came in and gave them a spark. He is a good-sized wing. He can score the ball, he can shoot the ball, solid defender so it will be interesting to see how he can fit in with our team,” Lillard said.
Dame D.O.L.L.A. has been money, earning another check in his career wallet with a fourth All-Star game appearance for the west. He'll also compete in his second three-point contest.
“I had a few years that I didn’t make it and a lot of times it was due to our lack of our lack of success to that point of the season,” Lillard said.
Lillard added, “It's always fun, the best shooters do it. It will be my second time doing it so I am looking forward to it. It's going to be a good time.”
Unofficially, official – Lillard will be joined in Charlotte on All-Star Saturday night alongside Seth Curry, who's quite familiar with North Carolina.
“All-Star weekend for it to be in Charlotte first and foremost is a special time for the family, for my dad and for us to go back there celebrate that weekend with a lot of people in attendance. It's going to be a lot of fun,” Curry said.
It will be Curry on Curry for the long-distance competition with Seth and Steph in the same money ball spot as their father, Dell, was with the Hornets in the ‘90s.
“Hopefully I can bring back that trophy because I know that Steph already has one,” Curry said.
The fourth in the west Blazers welcome Dwyane Wade and the Heat on Tuesday ahead of LaMarcus Aldridge and the Spurs on Thursday night. Also Thursday? That NBA trade deadline.
