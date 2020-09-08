Blazers Boys & Girls Club forced to temporarily close due to frequent protests outside PPB North Precinct

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With protests happening often outside the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct on Northeast Emerson Street, the Blazers Boys & Girls Club has temporarily closed.
“It’s just this feeling of you don’t know what’s going to happen any given night,” Shane Graff, a North Precinct neighbor, said.
Graff said he thinks protests should be peaceful.
“I understand we need police reform. I agree with that,” Graff said.
However, he said he draws the line when things become destructive.
“I don’t know what the end goal is at this point,” Graff said.
Graff said previous protests at the North Precinct have even resulted in some damage at the Blazers Boys & Girls Club on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Just two weeks ago, Graff said the club send out a message to parents that it was temporarily closing. It reads in part:
“This decision was made due to the club being located at the epicenter of many protests and the direct effects to the building.”
“It’s something that a lot of people in this neighborhood and I relied on for after school stuff and I understand with the COVID thing. They also did food stuff and had some good programs. I just, I don’t know it just made me angry they were going to close,” Graff said.
Going forward, Graff said he understands peaceful protests need to continue, but he wants people to be safe.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Hahahahahaha... peaceful protests? You trying to blow sunshine up my as. Call them what they are 'riots'.
