PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – You know him as a Trail Blazers broadcaster and proud Oregon State alum, but Lamar Hurd is doing more than just calling the games for Rip City.
He's an adoptive Oregonian, adapting to the Beaver State after starring at Oregon State and now being beamed all across the state, and the globe for that matter. Hurd is in his third season as TV broadcaster alongside legendary Kevin Calabro for the Blazers.
Once a bachelor, now married man, the other side of Hurd is The Other Side of Basketball, a youth program.
Days off at home in the NBA are few and far between. “Although this is an off day for the Blazers, this isn't an off-day from life and from helping people,” Hurd said of his other commitment.
Hurd is out getting kids involved with the game he loves so deeply.
“We are only alive for so long, all of us on this world, I was taught at an early age from my mom, from my basketball coach, that we are given the things we are given. We are given to influence the resources to go out and try to help other people that need it.”
The Texas transplant started The Other Side of Basketball in 2012.
“I just felt a called to start working with kids and it was largely, if not fully, in part to my youth experience as a kid in Houston, Texas. I moved out of my mom's house as a sixth grader to live with a basketball coach who ultimately became a father figure to me,” Hurd told FOX 12.
Learning how to live a life through his hoops passion, Hurd explained “I just wanted to mimic that as much as possible.”
The kids at Verne McKinney Elementary, a Title 1 school in Hillsboro, are extremely grateful for their after-school specials with Hurd's other side clinics on Mondays.
“We try to get ourselves in front of kids that need us most as much as possible and we have found that here at Verne McKinney,” said Hurd.
“Every opportunity we can give our kids, we are going to take it and this is not just a good opportunity. It's a great one,” said the school’s principal, Justin Welch.
A revved-up pack of about 30 fourth through sixth graders attended on this day with a waiting list to get in the gym for kids that just need a little assist in life.
Jennifer Robbins, STEM and Title 1 instructional coach, said of the program: “It's one more adult that says, ‘I see you, you matter, and I care about you and I care enough to spend time with you,’ so that is huge for our students.”
By offering a place and space for the opportunity to make mistakes, Robbins observed “sometimes the students will carry themselves differently in the gym than they will in the classroom. They just move differently, they feel a sense of pride. Because they can say, ‘Look what I can do!’ And they are willing to risk and that is a huge thing that sports provide students.”
Omar Leary is a 2005 Lincoln High School graduate who went on to play at the University of Oklahoma now serving as Hurd's director with The Other Side of Basketball.
“It’s not really about basketball. That's just a theme. That's a hook. Once you get them in and you create an environment where everyone is accepted, and everyone can learn from, I think it just pays dividends for energizing to do whatever it is that their theme is,” Leary told FOX 12.
Hurd said the “hope is that we can plant some seeds in them throughout this basketball clinic that it sticks with them.”
“As long as kids can find that thing that they are enthusiastic about and passionate about, that's a win-win,” said Leary.
Hurd explained “it kind of goes back to it being a village. We do our part from the basketball side. We know the teaching, the leadership from this school, they are doing their part and we hope the kids are experiencing the same thing at the next phase of their life.”
The Other Side of Basketball will be holding tryouts for its Maeko competitive club teams for teens at the YMCA Beaverton Hoop on March 2 and 3.
For more information on The Other Side of Basketball, check out its website.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.