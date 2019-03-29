PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic sent out a message of thanks on Twitter for the support he has received since a catastrophic leg injury ended his season.
Nurkic released his first statement Friday since the injury occurred in the second overtime of Monday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Moda Center.
The horrific injury made headlines across the country, with other players sending well wishes to Nurkic via Twitter.
On Friday, Nurkic tweeted, “THANK YOU to everyone who has reached out to me and sent their well wishes and prayers to me after my injury. I greatly appreciate the support.”
Nurkic acknowledged his doctors, teammates, the Blazers organization and the “Rip City fans.” Nurkic said he will work hard on his recovery, while cheering on his teammates in the playoffs.
The Blazers clinched a spot in the playoffs by beating the Nets after Nurkic’s injury Monday.
The team reported surgery on his leg was successful and he is expected to make a full recovery, however a timeline to resume basketball activity has not been established.
Nurkic sustained compound fractures to his left tibia and fibula.
THANK YOU to everyone who has reached out to me and sent their well wishes and prayers to me after my injury. I greatly appreciate the support. I want to send a special thanks to my teammates, the Trail Blazer organization, the RIP City fans, my coaches, the team trainers and pic.twitter.com/1mrnTLxNJ6— Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) March 29, 2019
Doctors who have helped me these last few days. I will work hard during my recovery and am looking forward to getting back healthy and on the court and rejoining my teammates. I will be rooting them on during the playoffs. Thanks again to #RIPCity for all the love and support. https://t.co/Onax3zfOMK— Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) March 29, 2019
A Blazers fan started a fundraising campaign to create a billboard to show support to Nurkic. As of Friday, it had raised $11,500.
