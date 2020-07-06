PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers are getting ready to pack their bags and head to Orlando to play in the NBA restart at the end of the month.
Guard CJ McCollum originally voted not to play, but has changed his mind.
The team took a vote about a month ago, and at the time, McCollum was one of the players not ready to hit the court amid the pandemic. McCollum on Monday said more information from medical professionals and the NBA has helped to change his mind.
During a news conference on Monday morning, McCollum explained that he doesn’t have kids at home or vulnerable older adults weighing into his decision. He said after discussions with his family, he felt like it was in his better interest to play.
“We progressed to have more information, circumstances, situations, testing, everything that's kind of set up now, there's more information,” McCollum said. “But at the time, based on what I had been given, I didn't feel comfortable playing.”
Specifically, McCollum said he feels like he has a better understanding of the virus and how the NBA plans to tackle testing inside the bubble at Walt Disney World Resort, where the 22 teams will be playing.
McCollum said not all of his teammates are on board and a few won’t be traveling to Florida, including forward Trevor Ariza. Each team will play eight games for a spot in the playoffs. The Blazers’ first game will occur on July 31.
