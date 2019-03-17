PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum will be out for a week after he was injured during their game against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.
An MRI confirmed McCollum sustained a popliteus strain in his left knee, and he will be re-examined in a week.
He had to leave Saturday night’s game with just seven minutes left in the third quarter.
So far this season, McCollum has averaged 21.3 points (46.3% FG, 38.0% 3-PT, 83.1% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.79 steals and 34.1 minutes in 68 games (all starts).
Meanwhile, the Blazers will take on the Indiana Pacers at the Moda Center Monday night.
