PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – News of basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s death is certainly being felt here in Portland Sunday as the Portland Trail Blazers get ready to play the Indiana Pacers at the Moda Center.
Ahead of Sunday night’s game, FOX 12 spoke to Blazers coach Terry Stotts and Pacers coach Nate McMillian about Bryant’s legacy, his reign over the NBA, and how they’re taking this tragic and unexpected loss.
“You just knew that every night, he was – you were in a battle every night, anytime you played against him, you knew you were going to get the best effort. That’s just, that’s the way he played the game,” Stotts said.
McMillan said, “Those guys grew up watching Kobe and for me, I had the opportunity to not only coach against him but coach him, being an assistant on the Olympic team and winning gold medals with him … I can only speak for me, and it’s been really a challenge these last few hours, just thinking about anything else.
The Blazers put out this statement on Bryant’s death, saying:
“The entire Trail Blazers organization is shocked and devastated by the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Kobe’s indelible mark on the NBA and the game of basketball globally will live on forever. Our prayers and condolences are with the Bryant family and the other families affected, the Los Angeles Lakers organization and all those that knew and loved Kobe.”
Basketball fans were also stunned and sad to hear the news of Bryant’s passing. Everyone FOX 12 spoke with ahead of Sunday’s game was in disbelief.
It wasn’t that long ago that they remember watching Bryant play. Some even got to see him in person at the Moda Center.
Fans remember him for the great player he was — how confident yet humble he was — and he’s an athlete that both older and younger generations got to see.
Tonight might be the only time you’ll see so many Blazers fans in Lakers jerseys. Everyone taking a moment to honor Kobe. The sign says RIP Kobe #mamba4life pic.twitter.com/CO6La5YxEy— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) January 27, 2020
FOX 12 spoke to parents and kids who both had something to say about Bryant, as well as one man who says even though he’s a Blazers fan, he put any basketball rivalry aside Sunday to wear a Kobe Bryant jersey to the game.
“Heartbroken, I mean, as a dad of a 12-year-old daughter, just sad, just for a sports world and everybody as parents,” said fan Greg Sjolander. “I just felt like the right thing to do was in honor of Kobe and what he did for the game.”
Fans are expecting a bit of a somber mood at Sunday’s game, and they say rightfully so as they remember Bryant. There is supposed to be a moment of silence before tipoff.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
