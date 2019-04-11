PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts is once again the NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month.
Stotts earned the honor for March and April combined, the league announced Thursday, after also winning it in February.
Stotts led the Blazers to a 5-1 record in April to finish out the regular season, after the team went 10-5 in March.
The Blazers ended the regular season with a 53-29 record, the second-best win total for Stotts as a head coach.
Stotts, in his seventh season with the Blazers, has won the Coach of the Month award seven times. He is the only current NBA head coach to win it in each of the last six seasons.
Portland finished with the third seed in the Western Conference playoff race and will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder starting Sunday at the Moda Center.
