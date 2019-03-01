PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts was named the NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for February.
The Blazers are 6-3 for the month, with a game against Toronto set for Friday evening.
The Blazers won five straight games going into Friday, including a 4-0 start to their seven-game road trip.
Five of Portland’s six wins in February came against current playoff teams with winning records.
Portland entered Friday with an overall record of 38-23, which was tied for third in the Western Conference.
Stotts has won the Coach of the Month award six times, the most ever by a Trail Blazers head coach. He is the only current coach to win the award in each of the past six seasons.
Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer was named the NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.