PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts spoke on Wednesday about the team’s transition from solo workouts to team practices.
The Blazers are preparing to travel to Florida for the NBA season restart. Players including CJ McCollum and Carmelo Anthony have spoken publicly about the trip, including items of concern and excitement.
The NBA restart will begin on July 30. The Blazers will play their first game the next day against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Stotts says he is happy with the time the team has had to get ready to play together.
“The good thing is, we've got three weeks to build up and I think the league did a really good job of using these two weeks from a COVID standpoint and testing, and having the three weeks of practice to get ready for our games, it's something when you contact, we gotta get out and play, there's no question, we gotta make sure we don't fall into a trap of doing too much too early,” Stotts said.
Eight games will determine seeding in the playoffs, which will be held at the end of August.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.