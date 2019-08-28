Blazers’ Damian Lillard hands out school supplies to kids on first day of school

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers teamed with two Portland organizations Wednesday to provide kids with everything they need for a year of learning.
Lillard joined kids at Rigler Elementary in northeast Portland and helped hand out backpacks and supplies to kids on their first day of school.
In total, more than 11,000 backpacks will go to students across the Portland metro area this year, according to Schoolhouse Supplies, one of the organizations to help with the effort Wednesday morning. Moda Health volunteers also helped hand out supplies.
Officials Wednesday said the event went beyond getting kids ready, citing research that shows that kids who are equipped for school miss fewer school days and receive higher test scores.
