PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard took to the streets last week to march with protesters for George Floyd, and now he’s released a song on the Black Lives Matter movement.
In the song, called Blacklist, Lillard talks about racism and calls President Trump “a clown and a trust fund baby.” In the song, which contains profanity, Lillard says the president is "numb to pain”.
In a tweet on Tuesday morning, ESPN described the song as powerful.
Lillard became the first player ever to perform on the NBA all-star stage back in February, and in 2017, talked about Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem.
“I think it’s sad that with all that is going on in the world, in the United States, that our president is concerned with football and basketball,” Lillard said. “I kind of think that is crazy but I think what you saw yesterday, guys locking arms and guys kneeling and some teams not coming out for the national anthem. I think that’s what it would take. It takes that type of togetherness to truly make a stand.”
Lillard’s new track is available to listen to on Soundcloud. Before clicking the link, beware that the song does contain profanity.
