PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – No sports and no school–a Blazers dancer and middle school art teacher in Vancouver suddenly has plenty of free time on her hands.
Jackie Helm is in her fifth season as a Blazer dancer. She is holding out hope that that she can finish out her final season with the team.
"To not be able to be out there, and showing what we love and doing the things that we work so hard to do, is a really sad thing for us,” Helm said. “We just, of course, want everyone to be better, so that we can get back to it.”
Helm, a Washington State alumna, works as a middle school art teacher by day.
"I have 158 students, and I miss all of them,” Helm said.
She says she is now spending her time hunkering down with family and pets.
“I have been spending my time painting,” Helm said. “I do pet portraits and just fun stuff around my house. I have been working on this little puppy for my friend. I have taken my cat outside, big things happening here."
Blazer employees received good news late last week as franchise owner Jody Allen committed to paying more than one million dollars to game night employees and Rose Quarter staff who found themselves out of work for the last nine regular season games.
"We are definitely lucky to be able to be supported by our owner,” Helm said. “She was at one of the most recent games and she had waited in the tunnel and told the group of us that she was so proud of how hard we work and what we do and how we support the Blazers, so that meant a lot coming from here. Then, to have her turn around and support us and support the staff that we love, because we get to know the ushers and security, to know they are being taken care of too is really important."
While working on an online curriculum for her art students, Helm is also planning her wedding.
"I just got engaged, in September, at a Cougar football game,” Helm said. “We can have a wedding whenever. Just celebrating with the people that we love but obviously we need to get everybody well before that can happen."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.