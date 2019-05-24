PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers have signed president of basketball operations Neil Olshey to a new multi-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.
The new contract keeps Olshey as the team's top basketball executive through the 2023-24 season.
Olshey was hired as the general manager by the Blazers from the Los Angeles Clippers in 2012. He was promoted to the title of president of basketball operations in 2015.
“Neil has done an exceptional job finding and keeping the talent that has made the Trail Blazers a perennial playoff team, culminating in this season’s magical run to the Western Conference Finals,” said Jody Allen, Trustee of Paul G. Allen Trust. “I have great confidence in the culture he has created in Portland, and I look forward to seeing it thrive and grow for years to come.”
Since his hiring, the Blazers have won two division titles, made the postseason six consecutive seasons and are coming off playoff series wins over Oklahoma City and Denver that led them to their first Western Conference Finals berth in 19 years.
“I am honored to extend my tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers under the leadership of Jody Allen, the ongoing partnership with Bert Kolde, Chris McGowan and Terry Stotts and in the memory of Paul G. Allen,” said Olshey. “Leslie, Connor, James and I love Portland and feel blessed to be a part of the future of Rip City.”
Earlier this week, Blazers head coach Terry Stotts had agreed to a contract extension. Terms of the deal were not released.
