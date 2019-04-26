PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers are riding high after winning the first round of the playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and so are their fans.
FOX 12 spoke with several fans Friday afternoon who are showing their support for the team. While many are wearing team gear around town, others are upping the ante, including one fan who got a giant Blazers tattoo on their thigh.
At Celebrity Status Barbershop in northeast Portland, owner Danny Bostic says requests for his Blazer Buzz cuts are pouring in. Bostic says if the Blazers advance, his designs will, too.
“For the playoffs, every time we win, I create a new cut,” Bostic said. “I might put a character putting a shot, doing a three-point.”
Across town, other fans are declaring their love for the Rip City, but in a more permanent fashion.
Sean Bernards got a giant Blazers tattoo on his thigh; he says he choose the location because of the “big real estate” available for the design. He says that if the Blazers end up winning, he’ll probably get another.
The San Antonio Spurs face off against the Denver Nuggets in game seven Saturday night, and the winner of that match will take on the Trail Blazers for round two of the playoffs.
