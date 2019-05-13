PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Blazers have faced fierce competition on the court, and now their fans are finding a fierce market online for Western Conference Finals tickets.
Tickets to watch the Blazers and Warriors play at the Moda Center went on sale Monday. And they sold out Monday.
Season ticket holders were given early access Monday morning, with tickets for the general public going on sale at noon.
However, a lot of fans logged out empty handed.
A lot of fans voiced their frustrations on social media and shared screenshots that showed at least 2,000 people ahead of them in the virtual line right from the start.
“It was 12:50 or so when it started to finally move. It stopped when it was at the 847th person in front of me and by that time the game had already sold out,” said season ticket holder Ruben Godinez.
Godinez said he was looking to get extra tickets for family and friends, not to resell them on the secondary market. However, plenty of tickets have popped up from online sales sites, many at two to three times their face value.
The Blazers released a statement Monday saying tickets for the NBA Playoffs are "an ultra-high demand ticket." All tickets did sell out, including standing-room only.
"Any unused inventory for our two home games currently being held by the NBA, broadcasting networks, etc., would be released 24 hours before tip-off. So we encourage all interested ticket purchasers to check our TrailBlazers.com web site for any releases later this week. Current ticketholders wishing to sell their tickets often do so via our Ticket Exchange, also on our website," according to a team statement.
The Blazers take on the Warrior on the road for Game 1 on Tuesday night. Game 3 at the Moda Center will take place Saturday.
