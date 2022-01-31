Blazers forward Nassir Little to undergo shoulder surgery, miss remainder of season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers announced Monday that forward Nassir Little will undergo surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Blazers' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 25. The team said the surgery will be performed Tuesday by Dr. James Andrews at the Andrews Institute for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Gulf Breeze, Florida.

Unfortunately, Little will miss the remainder of the season. In 42 games this season, Little averaged career highs of 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.86 blocks and 25.9 minutes.

Blazers guard Damian Lillard underwent surgery for an abdominal injury on Jan. 13. He will be re-evaluated six to eight weeks after the surgery, the team said.