PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins will be out indefinitely after undergoing ankle surgery, the team announced Wednesday.
Neil Olshey, president of basketball operations, said Collins underwent revision surgery Wednesday in Indianapolis to repair a left medial malleolus stress fracture.
Collins missed most of the 2020 regular season due to shoulder surgery. He returned to the Blazers for the restarted season, only to suffer a hairline medial malleolus stress fracture to his left ankle prior to the playoffs.
Collins previously underwent ankle surgery on Sept. 1.
The team says Collins' status will be updated accordingly.
