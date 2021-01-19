PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum will be out for at least four weeks due to an injury, the team announced Monday evening.
McCollum left Saturday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks at halftime because of a left foot sprain. The team says further imaging revealed that McCollum has a small hairline fracture to the lateral cuneiform in his left foot and a mid-foot sprain.
The team says McCollum will wear a walking boot and be re-evaluated in four weeks.
McCollum's injury is another blow to the team after center Jusuf Nurkic fractured his right wrist last Thursday during a game against the Indiana Pacers.
The Blazers are also without forward/center Zach Collins indefinitely after ankle surgery at the end of December.
(2) comments
just walk it off and he will be fine.
Oh boy..ANOTHER wasted season for Blazer Fan, just like last year. Can't rely on Nurk, can't rely on Zach. And now CJ is out for at least a month. The franchise needs to move past both Nurk and Zach, and it looks like they already have with Zach. Doubt that they'll be able to get anything for him. He's basically another Sam Bowie. As much as I like Nurk, he's just as injury prone as Zach. Dame and CJ are the most dynamic back court duo in the league, and they deserve better, before they're both past their prime. Olshey and McGowan need to get their act together and get some bigs that can stay healthy and contribute on a consistent basis. Even if CJ is back in a month, and Nurk is back in two, this year is over.
