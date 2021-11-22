PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced Monday afternoon.

This is the first time this season Lillard has received the distinction from the NBA. Last season, he was given the weekly honor three times.

Lillard averaged 28.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.67 blocks in home victories for the Blazers over Toronto, Chicago and Philadelphia. He ranked third in the NBA scoring average for the week and fifth in assists per game. Lillard also tied for the third-most free throws made in the conference for the week - 22 - while going perfect from the foul line.

Lillard scored a season-high 39 points against Philadelphia on Saturday to go with seven assists. The Blazers won the game 118-111.

This marks the 13th time in Lillard's career that he has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week. The team says his 13 honors are the most in franchise history.