PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been honored with the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for April.
Lillard was recognized by the NBA and Kaiser Permanente for his continued efforts to empower young people across the city through his RESPECT program, which supports, encourages and celebrates high school students at McDaniel, Parkrose and Roosevelt. Lillard launched the program during his rookie season in 2012-13.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lillard has stayed connected virtually with students and teachers from the program by hosting video visits. He also continued to highlight students and teachers through his social media pages.
In April, Lillard announced a new RESPECT edition of his Dame7 shoe. The shoes were made available exclusively to McDaniel, Parkrose and Roosevelt high school students. The 500 pairs produced incorporated each schools' colors and feature the three RESPECT principles: Show Up, Work Hard, and Be Kind.
In addition to RESPECT, Lillard also continued his role as ambassador for the Moda Assist Program, which donates $20 per assist made during the season to fund the development of all-ability inclusive playgrounds throughout Oregon.
Kaiser Permanente and the NBA will donate $10,000 on Lillard's behalf to Special Olympics Oregon.
"It’s an honor to receive the NBA Cares Community Assist Award," said Lillard. "From a young age, my mom and dad taught me about the value of giving back and lifting up others. I’ve been involved with Special Olympics since high school and I’m proud to serve in my role as a Global Ambassador for the organization. Special Olympics is a deserving recipient of this donation as they continue to create a better world of acceptance and inclusion for all people."
The NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente recognizes a player each month who best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities. To learn more, visit www.nba.com/communityassist/.
