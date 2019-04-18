Blazers host playoff pep rally with young fans at SW Portland elementary school

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Trail Blazers hosted a playoff pep rally with some excited young fans at Stephenson Elementary School in southwest Portland.
Students, staff and VIP guests from the team showed their support for the Blazers, as they get set for the third game in their first-round playoff matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Blazers won the first two games at home and will take on the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Friday night.
Stephenson students took part in an assembly and fun events throughout the day, with Blaze the Trail Cat and Blazers broadcaster Jordan Kent leading the way.
Three lucky winners also took home tickets for the Blazers next home playoff game.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.