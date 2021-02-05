PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Trail Blazers icon Terry Porter is out as the head basketball coach at the University of Portland.
The university announced “a change in the leadership of the men’s basketball program” Friday. Effective immediately, Porter is being replaced on an interim basis by assistant coach Ben Johnson.
Porter was hired by UP in April 2016. He played 10 years with the Blazers in the 80s and 90s, and was part of the team that went to two NBA Finals. Porter was also a head coach and an assistant coach in the NBA before taking the job at UP.
A reason for Porter leaving the program was not released by administrators Friday.
TP appreciation post to a man who has always been first class to work with. Best of luck in the next adventure @terryporter30 🍷 https://t.co/smuuurFm5Q pic.twitter.com/ClvocSa2fX— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) February 5, 2021
“I would like to thank Coach Porter for his service to the University,” Portland Vice President for Athletics, Scott Leykam said. “The timing of these changes are never ideal, especially with all the disruptions this season that have been brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately, it was decided that it was best to move forward now and focus on the future of the program and the search for the next head coach.”
The Pilots are 6-11 on the season, and 0-8 in the West Coast Conference.
