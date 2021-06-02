Blazers increase capacity in Moda Center to 10K fans for Game 6

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - More fans will be able to root on the Portland Trail Blazers for Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs.
The team announced Wednesday that capacity at Moda Center will increase from roughly 8,000 to 10,000 fans for Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2 following Tuesday night's double-overtime win. Game 6 will take place on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Tickets for both the Vaccinated Sections and physically distanced sections will be available on a limited basis. Fans can purchase tickets at trailblazers.com/tickets.
Last week, the team announced they are encouraging Oregonians who have not yet gotten vaccinated to get doses at seven upcoming clinics over the next month. Those who get a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at one of the clinics, hosted by Multnomah County’s REACH program and OHSU, will be entered into giveaways for Blazers swag, such as T-shirts, posters and tickets to a 2021-22 preseason game.
For more information on the clinics, visit trailblazers.com/winningshot.
