PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is out for the rest of the season after suffering a severe leg injury during Monday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
With 2:22 remaining in the second overtime, Nurkic suffered an injury to his left leg as he battled for an offensive rebound. He was carried off on a stretcher as the crowd at the Moda Center gave him a standing ovation.
On Tuesday morning, the Blazers said that Nurkic sustained compound fractures to his left tibia and fibula.
After the game, Damian Lilliard spoke about Nurkic's injury.
"I just felt bad for him. Nurk is a great dude and you hate to see him go through something like that having his best season in the NBA," said Lillard.
The Blazers went on to win the game against the Nets - 148 to 144 - clinching a spot in the playoffs. Nurkic scored 32 of those points.
Lillard called the playoff clinch "bittersweet."
The Blazers said there is no timetable for Nurkic's return to basketball.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
