PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Trail Blazers players received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
The team released a statement Monday saying the vaccines were from excess supply through the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. Thirteen Blazers players received the vaccine. The team initially reported it was 12 players, before later issuing a correction.
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde began offering the vaccine to the general public in February “as a way to help Oregon, and the nation, move past the pandemic,” according to the team.
“Our organization and players encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine. As vaccination efforts continue to ramp up, we will continue to use our platform via public service announcements (PSA) and other messaging to raise awareness on the safety, efficacy and importance of vaccination so our state and communities can come out of this awful pandemic as soon as possible,” according to a statement from the Blazers.
Center Jusuf Nurkic tweeted that he was one of the Blazers to receive the vaccine.
I got my vaccine 💉 today.I can't live in fear of infecting someone else and the people I love. The best protection is vaccine and the fastest way to get back to normal. #HaveYourOpinion #MakeYourMove pic.twitter.com/qpbZFUT6cR— Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) March 22, 2021
For more coverage, go to kptv.com/coronavirus.
(3) comments
I meant eligible for the *vaccine*, of course.
Great. I'm 61 with 3 comorbidities and I'm still not eligible for the virus here in Oregon. Guess it's about who you are and who you know.
Now they just need to get vaccinated against poor defense!
