Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons donates $5K to Salvation Army

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons is giving back to the community in a big way.
Simons donated $5,000 to the Salvation Army Portland Metro. The donation will help more than 2,000 families in the metro area this holiday season.
The 2021 Slam Dunk Contest winner says he started his foundation, Be a Light, his rookie season. He says the Portland community means a lot to him and he wanted to make sure he helped out.
"The holidays mean a lot. It's a great time of the year, the joy of family, joy of presents, obviously, to make a lot of memories with each other," Simons said. "Always give back, help the next man, next woman, next anybody, just continue to support each other through anything."
The Red Kettle tradition started 128 years ago. The Salvation Army has a fundraising goal of $500,000 this holiday season.