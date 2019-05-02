Blazers staff wear bow ties to honor colleague involved in crash

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers are resting up for Friday's game three of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
They are coming off a big road win Wednesday night against Denver, when they routed the Nuggets 97-90 and C.J. McCullum led the team with 20 points.
That game was a middle of the week match up, and this season, the Blazers are 12-3 when they play on Wednesday. They've been dubbed "Bow Tie Wednesday". It's a tradition Jonathan Yim, the team's video coordinator and player development coach, started.
Yim and three members of his family were on I-84 headed west on April 24 when they were involved in a bad crash. Two of the people inside the Toyota 4Runner went to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Portland police. Two other people were taken to the hospital as well.
Since that Wednesday evening crash, Yim and his family have been recovering from their injuries. With Yim in the hospital, the Portland Trail Blazers coaching staff and trainers didn't let his tradition end at Wednesday night's game, with Head Coach Terry Stotts and others wearing bow ties to show support for their colleague and friend.
“Well. for those who don’t know Jon Yim, our video coordinator and development coach was in a serious accident last Wednesday with his mom, sister, and his sister’s husband. It was a pretty serious accident, they have all been in the hospital," Stotts said. "It was for Jon Yim on Wednesday, he would wear a bow ties to the game, I think the bow ties are undefeated this year, so today is bow tie Wednesday in honor of Jonathan Yim."
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't lost a Wednesday game since December 19, 2018. The streak is at 11 games.
Stotts said Thursday afternoon, some of the players might go see Yim later in the day. Yim was listed in fair condition at the hospital.
