Blazers’ star CJ McCollum launches his own wine brand

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – He’s been a wine connoisseur for years, and now, Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is getting into the business.
McCollum on Thursday announced the launch of his own wine brand called McCollum Heritage 91. McCollum was hands-on throughout the process, picking the brand, label, and logo design.
The first vintage is a 2018 Pinot, which will be released this fall. McCollum says the new brand is a perfect opportunity to bring basketball fans and wine lovers along on his wine-making journey.
“It's definitely a good place to start for someone who's drank a variety of wines, from high class to ten dollar bottle, this fits the billing of someone who's just getting introduced to it,” McCollum said. “For me personally during the quarantine, pizza has been a personal favorite in the wine, you can also pair it with pork, pasta, so it's easy, versatile, and as I always say, you can always drink it with nothing.”
McCollum says if this is successful, there could be more wines available in the future.
