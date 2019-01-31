PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has been selected as an NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve, the league announced Thursday.
🎵 We don’t want no snubs 🎵There's no doubt @Dame_Lillard has had an All-Star year. pic.twitter.com/SNjMo7wGWJ— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 1, 2019
Lillard was named by a vote of NBA head coaches and will represent Portland in his fourth NBA All-Star appearance, according to Trail Blazers.
"Damian is a special player and person," Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey said. “Being recognized by the coaches who prepare to play against him validates what all of us in Portland have the privilege of experiencing every day as a leader in the locker room and on the court”.
Lillard was also named as an NBA All-Star last year; he was previously an All-Star in 2014 and 2015. The team says he is one of four players in franchise history to become a four time All-Star.
The NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte will tip-off at 5 p.m. Pacific Time on Feb. 17.
