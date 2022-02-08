PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers are trading guard CJ McCollum, forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Blazers get Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Walker-Alexander, Didi Louzada, 2022 protected first-round pick, and two second-round picks.

The Blazers made the announcement about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, several hours after it was first reported by ESPN.

McCollum has played for Rip City for his entire NBA career, getting drafted by the team in 2013. Snell and Nance both signed with the Blazers last summer.

Last week, the Blazers traded forwards Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers for three players and a second-round pick.

The Blazers are currently in 11th in the Western Conference. The team plays Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic at the Moda Center.