PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Bureau of Land Management is following suit of other Oregon state agencies and temporarily close many of its developed recreation facilities to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
BLM said the closure includes all campgrounds, some day-use sites and restrooms. Trash pickup and sanitation services on most of these recreation facilities will also be temporarily suspended.
While facilities are closed, BLM said millions of acres of BLM-managed public lands will remain open for people to enjoy - as long as they do so responsibly.
“Local, state or federal, we’re all in this together. The BLM is doing what we can as part of the whole of America response to the coronavirus,” said Jose Linares, acting State Director BLM OR/WA. “Although we have vast open spaces we continue to want people to use, we can’t stress enough that everyone listen to local officials and practice safe social distancing.”
Visitors should follow social distancing recommendations from the CDC and local and state public health authorities.
The BLM closure comes after the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced that the Oregon State Park system will close until at least May 8.
For more information about the affected BLM Oregon-Washington facilities, visit www.blm.gov/oregon-washington/covid-access-restrictions.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Shutting down nature help prevent spread of coronavirus?? This is how you can socially distance yourself. Media fearmongering and government overreach should be shut down permanently.
