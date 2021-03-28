Block main leads to sewage spill into Mall 205 parking lot, elementary school

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A blocked sewer main caused an overflow affecting the parking lot of the Home Depot at Mall 205, a nearby elementary school and commercial building, on Saturday.

City crews responded to reports of a release near Southeast 106th Avenue and Southeast Cherry Blossom Road around 10:00 a.m., according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services. When they arrived, they found sewage overflowing from the floor drains and toilets in the commercial building and school. The sewage leaked into the building’s grounds and the closed playground.

Environmental Services said the sewage also backed up the city pipes overflowed to the Mall 205 parking lot. Crews were able to stop the release by 2:00 p.m.

As a precaution, Environmental Services advises the public to heed warning signs in the parking lot to avoid the possibility of contact with bacteria. The remaining affected areas are not open to the public. Crews continue to investigate the cause of the blockage to the sewer main.

The public is reminded that most sewage overflow can be avoided. Environmental Services advises the public to follow these tips to prevent clogs in homes and businesses and to prevent sewage releases:

Never pour grease down drains: Collect grease, oil, and fat in a can and then into the garbage. Grease that is liquid when poured down drains will become solid once in pipes.

Only flush human waste and toilet paper (wet wipes are NOT flushable);

Don’t put anything down storm drains, which are intended for rainfall only.

If you experience or see a sewer overflow, call the City of Portland’s 24/7 hotline: 503-823-1700.

(1) comment

Clackakitty
Clackakitty

Sort of like a homeless camp without the stolen bicycles.

