PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A small amount of sewage was detected near the Willamette River following an overflow in northeast Portland Monday evening, according to the Bureau of Environmental Services.
BES says about 2,100 gallons of sewage overflowed from a maintenance hole in the 2500 block of Northeast Pacific Street and traveled down a slope to Interstate 84 near the 28th Avenue overpass.
The sewage continued for about 1,000 feet until reached a storm drain, which connects to the Willamette River.
A small amount of sewage was detected at the river outfall under the east side of the Burnside Bridge.
BES says sewage that reached the river is believed to have dissipated overnight. No advisory is in effect for the river.
The overflow was reported at about 4:30 p.m.
Crews cleared a blockage and stopped the release at about 6:45 p.m.
Sewage warning signs were posted in the area near Northeast 28th Avenue and Northeast Holladay Street.
(4) comments
If you are swimming or water skiing in the Willamette River and you see something that looks like bark dust or bark chips. That ain't bark dust or bark chips.
'Blockage causes sewage overflow in NE Portland, small amount detected near Willamette River' <><> The annual running of the speckled brown trout and trojan whitefish?
Portland , Oregon has defecation in the streets. At least this 'stuff' rolled down a hill and DIRECTLY in the WIllamette River.
BTW: Portland has had a MAJOR problem will all sewage systems for over 40 years . AT one time they taxed for the funds, and the then Commissioners decided to DIVERT some of the funds to BIKE PATHS -- You see some engineer figured out years ago that this would allow people to SAFELY ride a bike through the "rainwater'!!
I'm sure our esteemed houseless population releases that into watershed each day.
