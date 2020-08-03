Blood centers in need of donations during COVID-19 pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Blood centers are in need of donations more than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Bloodworks Northwest, they need around 1,000 donations every day just to meet the demand for a safe and reliable blood supply.
While some people may have health concerns about donating right now, Kara Lewis with Bloodworks Northwest said the process is completely safe.
“Blood donations, we take precautions all the time anyways, and assume that anyone is infectious, so really we are just stepping up our game with extra sanitation,” Lewis said.
This time of year can be difficult for blood donation centers during normal times.
“Summer is always a tricky time for blood donation, because people are traveling, they’re on vacation. This year with the pandemic just adds another level of complexity,” Lewis said.
Bloodworks Northwest is trying to help meet the demand, and make it easier for people to donate, by setting up pop-up locations throughout the area, including one at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum through the end of August. People do still need to make an appointment at the pop-up locations.
For more, go to bloodworksnw.org.
