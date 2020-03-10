Blood donations urgently needed in Pacific Northwest

(KPTV) - There’s a desperate need for blood in the Pacific Northwest as blood drives have been cancelled amid growing concern of COVID-19.
Bloodworks Northwest, a blood bank based in Seattle, has seen a 25 percent dip in blood donations, according to its regional director, Annette Casper.
The nonprofit serves blood needs in Washington and Oregon hospitals.
There was no sugarcoating the current situation.
“We are on the tipping point of collapse of blood supply in the Pacific Northwest,” Casper said.
“We have to have people come in and donate or we don’t have enough blood in the system to support our hospitals,” Casper added.
So far, Bloodworks Northwest is relying on supplemental blood sources from other areas of the country. Those donations are allowing them to currently maintain adequate supplies of blood at local hospitals. But there’s worry those sources will dry up, as fear of illness spreads across the country and keeps people from turning out to donate blood.
“We don’t know that they’re going to have the extra to help support us in the future,” Casper said.
The most critically affected area is Seattle, said Casper. With schools closed and companies asking employees to work from home the blood bank has lost out on hundreds of donations from cancelled blood drives.
Casper said if it comes to the worst, hospitals will have to ration blood and make unimaginable choices.
“They’re going to have to decide who lives and who dies based on what they have,” Casper said.
The good news is that can be avoided, said Casper.
“It’s super easy for us to fix this problem,” Casper said. “We just need healthy individuals to come in and donate a pint of blood.”
One donation of blood can save up to three lives.
Bloodworks Northwest is encouraging anybody who is healthy and able to give blood to consider doing so in the next few days.
If you're ill or have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, you will not be able to give blood for at least a month. The same restrictions go for anyone who has traveled to an outbreak site, such as Wuhan, China.
For more information on how and where you can donate visit: https://www.bloodworksnw.org/
You can also donate blood through the American Red Cross: https://www.redcrossblood.org/
