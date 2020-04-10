CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health officials are advising the public to avoid contact with water at Lacamas Lake and Round Lake in Camas.
The health advisories were issued due to a bloom of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae.
Officials said water samples have been collected from each lake and results are expected next week.
Caution signs will be posted at entry points of the lakes and will remain in place as long as the bloom is active and present.
Public Health officials say if water with cyanotoxins is accidentally swallowed, symptoms can include abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, numbness of the lips, tingling in fingers and toes, and dizziness.
The toxins can be deadly to pets that drink the water.
