CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - Blue-green algae advisories that have been in place since July have been lifted for Round and Lacamas lakes in Camas, the Clark County Public Health announced Tuesday.

Public Health says the blooms of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, at both lakes have dissipated. The warning advisory signs posted at the lakes are being removed.

A blue-green algae advisory was also issued for Vancouver Lake in July. That advisory was lifted in October.

Educational signs about blue-green algae will remain year-round at the lakes and other bodies of water known to have harmful algal blooms. Public Health is asking people recreating in the lakes to watch for floating blue-green-colored scum and avoid direct contact with water in those areas.

Algae blooms can be reported to Public Health through their website: clark.wa.gov/public-health/report-health-concern.