BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) – Clark County Public Health has issued a blue-green algae advisory for Battle Ground Lake.
Health officials say people should avoid direct contact with the water in areas of floating blue-green-colored scum. Battle Ground Lake State Park remains open.
“Blue-green algae produce toxins that can be harmful to people and deadly for small pets that drink the water,” according to the health department.
If water with cyanotoxins is accidentally swallowed, symptoms could include abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, numbness of the lips, tingling in fingers and toes, and dizziness. Health officials recommend:
- No swimming or water skiing in areas of scum.
- No drinking lake water.
- No water contact for animals in areas of scum.
- Avoid areas of scum when boating.
- Clean fish well and discard organs.
Health officials will collect water samples at the lake to determine if toxins are in the water. Results should be available next week. In the meantime, caution signs have been posted around the lake, the health department says.
Water in park bathrooms and shelters are not impacted.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
