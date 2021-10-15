VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health has lifted the blue-green algae advisory at Vancouver Lake, but advisories for Lacamas and Round lakes remain in place.

Public Health officials say the bloom of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, has dissipated and results from water samples collected this week showed toxin levels are no longer elevated. The advisory signs posted at the lake are being removed.

The advisories for Vancouver, Lacamas and Round lakes were first issued in July due to the algae blooms. Public Health later downgraded the advisories in September.

Public Health officials say the warning advisories at Lacamas and Round lakes in Camas remain in place because blue-green algae continue to be present. People are asked to avoid direct contact with water in areas with floating blue-green colored-scum and keep pets out of the water.

Additional information about blue-green algae and current advisories are posted on the public beach website.